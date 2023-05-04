Don’t use pulpit to endorse candidates, parties — Clergyman

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics May - 04 - 2023 , 06:49

The Chairperson of the Asante Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rev. Benson Osafo Kantankah, has urged the church not to use the pulpit to endorse or support any candidate or political party before, during and after the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

That, he said, was to ensure the neutrality of the church in order not to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the country.

Rev. Osafo Kantankah made the call at the durbar of the 101st Presbytery Session of the (PCG) in Kumasi.

Advice

He advised Christians to play their advocacy role effectively to promote oneness and preach Christ’s love to one another for peace and tranquillity to prevail.

The clergyman also appealed to the leaders of the country to handle issues relating to LGBTQ+ carefully devoid of politics.

He said those involved in the unfortunate act should not be discriminated against, instead, assisted to change their mindset and help to integrate them into society to lead normal lives.

Rev. Kantankah said it was sad that bribery and corruption were gradually becoming an accepted norm in the society and urged Christians to pray with the necessary actions to tackle the situation.

Galamsey menace

Speaking on the illegal small scale mining menace, Rev. Kantankah called for a stakeholders’ engagement by government through roundtable discussions to make the church make inputs for consideration and necessary action.

“The church as a stakeholder has a major role to play, this is an opportune time for Christians to do something concrete about our physical and spiritual environment,” he added.

Achievements

He said during his tenure as the Chairperson of the Presbytery, there has been a massive growth in church population, acquisition of lands for developmental projects and renovation of existing structures to modern standards, among others.

He said the Presbyterian Church would continue to play its role in supporting the central government’s effort through the provision of developmental projects in the health and educational sectors.

Collective Fight

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, expressed the belief that the galamsey menace was a national issue that needed a collective and holistic approach by the major political parties since those involved were also members of the parties.

He encouraged the church to continue to support the government's developmental efforts through the provision of educational and development projects and programmes.

The MP donated Gh¢10, 000.00 and 100 bags of cement to support the church’s development projects.