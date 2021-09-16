Dan Botwe to release MMDCEs list 'very soon' - Eugene Arhin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finished scrutinizing the list of persons expected to be nominated as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in his second term of administration.
The list is to be forwarded to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe Thursday [September 16, 2021].
Mr Botwe in turn is expected to announce the nominees "very soon."
The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin made this known.
"List of MMDCE nominees finalised by President Akufo-Addo; it will be submitted in the morning to the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon. Dan Botwe. Expect the list to be announced by the Minister very soon," Mr Arhin stated in a post on Facebook.