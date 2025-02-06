Next article: NDC remains focused on delivering on its promises — Deputy gov't spokesperson

Chaos in parliament: Dr. Samuel Afriyie calls for diplomacy and consensus-building among MPs

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 06 - 2025 , 12:06 2 minutes read

Dr. Samuel Afriyie, a political and economic analyst, has urged for stronger diplomacy and consensus-building within Parliament.

He underscored the need for unity and consultation among lawmakers to address the chaotic scenes that have plagued the legislature.

In an interview on TV3’s Big Issues on Thursday, February 6, Dr. Afriyie stressed that the Speaker of Parliament plays a key role in fostering an environment of collaboration and communication

He called for a more consultative approach to reduce tensions and create a balanced working atmosphere within the House.

He urged the Speaker to engage with both the Majority and Minority leadership to defuse current tensions, ensuring that parliamentary committee work is fair and impartial.

"The Speaker, with years of experience, should lead efforts to build consensus among the leadership in Parliament," he said.

He also stated that the Majority side, while holding the numerical advantage, should adopt diplomatic strategies, such as those employed by President John Mahama, rather than relying on sheer numbers or force.

Dr. Afriyie warned that continuing an adversarial approach could deepen divisions within Parliament.

Turning his attention to the Minority, Dr. Afriyie raised concerns over the evolving role of its leaders.

He claimed that the behaviour of Minority leaders shifts once they assume leadership positions, and he called for a move toward diplomacy, dialogue, and negotiation to prevent further political crises.

In addition, Dr. Afriyie addressed the vetting process, suggesting reforms to prevent the Minority from dominating and causing unnecessary delays.

He called for uniformity in the vetting procedures, ensuring fair distribution of time and questioning to promote transparency and efficiency.

He also stressed on the importance of mature and responsible leadership in Parliament, one that upholds the country’s democratic values and ensures the effective functioning of the legislature.

He expressed hope that through diplomacy and consensus-building, Parliament could overcome its current challenges and work towards constructive solutions.