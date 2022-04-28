Bring innovations into Local Government Service protocols - Coordinating Director

The Volta Regional Coordinating Director, Prosper Afenyo, has urged Local Government Service (LGS) workers to broaden their scope with protocols of the services.
He said LGS procedures and protocols were changing with time, hence the need for the staff of the service to relentlessly update their skills and knowledge on the job.
Mr Afenyo was opening a week’s orientation in ‘Local Government Service Protocols and Working Procedures’ for 159 newly recruited staff of the service in the region, in Ho yesterday.
The orientation topics include Introduction of the Operations of the VRCC, Managing Conflicts at the Workplace, and Sub-structures at the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies.
Competencies
He told the participants that their duties required constant learning without compromise to enhance their competencies in various aspects of the changing procedures in the service.
“And this must always come with humility, dedication to work, punctuality and creativity,” the Chief Director added.
The Regional Economic Planning Officer, Rev. Isaac Adza Tettey, reminded the participants to carry out research into the procedures of the service regularly and let their research findings be readily seen in the execution of their assigned duties.
The LGS, he said, required innovations from the staff to make a positive impact and also to advance the set national development agenda.
“That means you must think outside the box as often as possible and bring out new ideas for the progress of the service,” Rev. Adza Tettey said.
The VRCC Head of Human Resources, Cyril Dzinyanu Xatse, entreated the new officers to hold in high esteem their service delivery standards and protocols of the LGS.