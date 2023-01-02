Be hopeful, 2023 holds a lot of promise - Alan K

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has inspired Ghanaians to be hopeful of the future as 2023 held a lot of promise.
He said despite the difficulties the country faced in 2022, measures put in place with assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would help turn things around for the better.
Speaking at the New Year's Eve service at the Calvary Charismatic Church (CCC) in Kumasi, he urged Ghanaians to trust in the prudent management of the economy as against serious odds, Ghanaians have coped better with the global economic crises than other countries.
"Find out from even the most advanced countries like UK, United States of America, Germany or France, from North to South, East and West, go and find out some were queuing for bread, petrol and cooking oil. These are even rich nations, but for God’s grace we never queued for petrol or any of these commodities," he intimated
"This was not because of our might or knowledge or the government’s power. It was by the grace of God", the Minister said and asked Ghanaians to be thankful to God for his mercies on the nation.
Mr Kyerematen chronicled the woes of other countries across the globe as against the current state of Ghana.
He thanked the Almighty God for His Mercies on Ghanaians at a time globally respected economies were on their knees.
Mr Kyerematen ended 2022 with prayer visits to Faith Gospel Church, Family Chapel International, St Cyprian Anglican Cathedral, CCC to usher in 2023.