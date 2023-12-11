Bawumia has demonstrated that he is a unifier - Kwabena Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his magnanimity in victory following his election as flagbearer of the party.

Mr. Agyapong, one of ten contestants in the race, has openly supported Bawumia since the announcement of the results.

Addressing NPP members in the Volta Region on Sunday during Dr. Bawumia's visit to thank them for their support, Agyapong explained his endorsement: "I was one of the ten contestants in the election, and in the end, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged the winner to lead our party. In such contests, the winners have to be magnanimous in victory, and the losers also have to be gracious in defeat."

"Dr. Bawumia, who won, has been magnanimous. He has demonstrated this by visiting all those who contested with him. Last Friday in Kumasi, four of us were on the same table with him, and it was beautiful."

"He has shown he is a unifier, and I have also been gracious in defeat. So, we are working together to ensure he wins and the party wins in 2024."

Mr. Agyapong urged party executives in the Volta Region, as well as winners and losers of the recent parliamentary primaries, to unite and work towards increasing the party's votes in 2024.

"Our votes here have been increasing since 1992, and I am hopeful that with Dr. Bawumia, we will have even more and win next year, in shaa Allah. So, let us all come together and work hard for victory."

Dr. Bawumia's delegation included NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong, and Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP for Efiduase in the Ashanti Region.