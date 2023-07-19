Bawumia Campaign denies allegations of Islamic funding by Nigerian group

The Communications Directorate of the Office of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has refuted allegations claiming that his campaign to become the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer is being sponsored by an Islamic group in Nigeria.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, July 19, the directorate addressed the claims made by Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin and subsequently picked up by certain political actors in Ghana for their own propaganda objectives.

The statement firmly dismissed the allegations as false and fabricated, designed solely to serve the propagandistic purposes of its promoters.

It also emphasized that Dr Bawumia's campaign has no financial ties or affiliations with any Islamic group in Nigeria or elsewhere.

"The attention of the Bawumia Campaign Team has been drawn to a post by one David Hundeyin, a journalist in Nigeria, that the Bawumia Campaign is being funded by some Islamic group in Nigeria called the ACF," the statement read. "We notice that the same narrative has been copied by some persons and groups in Ghana on social media."

The campaign team asserted that such narratives lack veracity and are mere attempts to distract from their focused campaign efforts. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, highlighting Dr Bawumia's track record as a diligent and principled individual throughout his academic, banking, and political career.

"The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been very diligent and transparent from his days as a scholar, banker, and politician throughout his life and will not depart from these now and forever," the statement concluded.