Apologize for insulting Togbe Afede - Asogli State to Freddie Blay

The Asogli State Council is demanding an apology from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its National Chairman, Freddie Blay, for what it described as an “insulting and disrespecting” statement against Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs
.
A statement signed and issued by Stephen Tetteh, Secretary of the Asogli State Council, said the council takes “strong exceptions to the statements, names
Below is a copy of the Asogli State Council statement
13th July, 30t8
ASOGLI STATE COUNCIL PRESS RELEASE
RE: Stop the Ignorance and “
Our attention has been drawn to the above publication purported to be the reply of Freddie Blay the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV on his advice to Nananom on the 275 buses saga.
We take strong exceptions to the statements, names
A statement such as this and from The President of the National House of Chiefs and an astute businessman does not warrant the kind of response from the National Chairman of the ruling party, a former 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a lawyer.
To quote Togbe Afede XIV: “Let me say that the frequency of corruption allegation Is worrying; because that sequence Itself suggests the
This statement, in our view, is aimed at addressing the issue of the perception of corruption and corruption and to repose trust In our leaders thereafter. It also calls on the
Therefore, the Asogii Stale Council demand an unqualified apology from the NPP and its Chairman for this their misconduct and disrespect shown to Togbe with immediate effect. Since the NPP remained silent, we can only conclude that this might be part of their boardroom decision. Failure to heed this clarion call, and the next line of action would be announced ASAP.
ENOUGH is ENOUGH
Thank You
ASOGLI STATE COUNCIL
SECRETARY
(STEPHEN TETTEH)