Apologize for insulting Togbe Afede - Asogli State to Freddie Blay

The Asogli State Council is demanding an apology from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its National Chairman, Freddie Blay, for what it described as an “insulting and disrespecting” statement against Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs.

The request followed a media publication claiming that Freddie Blay had described him [Togbe Afede] as an ignorant person who talks like a palm-wine tapper, following his comments on the acquisition of 275 mini buses for the NPP by Mr Blay.

A statement signed and issued by Stephen Tetteh, Secretary of the Asogli State Council, said the council takes “strong exceptions to the statements, names and comments in this reply as they are insulting and disrespectful.”

Below is a copy of the Asogli State Council statement

13th July, 30t8


ASOGLI STATE COUNCIL  PRESS RELEASE

RE: Stop the Ignorance and “palmwine business” talk - Blay replies Togbe Afede (MynewsGH on Jul 10, 2018)

Our attention has been drawn to the above publication purported to be the reply of Freddie Blay the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV on his advice to Nananom on the 275 buses saga.

We take strong exceptions to the statements, names and comments in this reply as they are insulting and disrespectful.

A statement such as this and from The President of the National House of Chiefs and an astute businessman does not warrant the kind of response from the National Chairman of the ruling party, a former 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a lawyer.

To quote Togbe Afede XIV: “Let me say that the frequency of corruption allegation Is worrying; because that sequence Itself suggests the slack of trust and lack of transparency.... And I think we all have to work hard to minimize the frequency of perceptions of corruption and corruption. Nananom (Chiefs) should lead the fight and should talk for transparency. Sometime ago it was one party building a multi million headquarters. We all sat down and did not complain. More recently, some aspiring chairman of a party is buying 275 vehicles. These are matters I am happy at least the latest one has attracted the attention of the Special Prosecutor."

This statement, in our view, is aimed at addressing the issue of the perception of corruption and corruption and to repose trust In our leaders thereafter. It also calls on the most noble and respectful indigenous institutions to be actively involved in the crusade. In addition, it applauded the current government that, similar acts that had been swept under the carpet in the past are being given the needed attention it deserves.

Therefore, the Asogii Stale Council demand an unqualified apology from the NPP and its Chairman for this their misconduct and disrespect shown to Togbe with immediate effect. Since the NPP remained silent, we can only conclude that this might be part of their boardroom decision. Failure to heed this clarion call, and the next line of action would be announced ASAP.

ENOUGH is ENOUGH

Thank You

ASOGLI STATE COUNCIL
SECRETARY
(STEPHEN TETTEH)

