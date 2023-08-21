Akwatia needs effective representation

A leading contender in the upcoming parliamentary primary in the Akwatia constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obeng-Danquah, has said the constituency needs a strong voice to champion its cause.

After filing his nomination, the aspirant told the media that he was most qualified to offer effective representation for the constituency to get its share of the national cake.

Infrastructure

He said Akwatia was lagging behind in infrastructure developments even under the NPP government because of the lack of strong leadership and representation.

"As a journalist, I seek to offer effective representation to advocate infrastructure projects.

I have the skills and ability to market the Akwatia constituency," he stated.

Mr Obeng-Danquah, also known as Daakye among the constituents, described himself as a unifier, and reiterated that without unity in the party, it would be difficult to recapture the Akwatia seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Recapture

According to him, unity is key, if NPP wants to recapture the seat. He, therefore, entreated the party people at all levels to listen to what is happening on the ground.

Akwatia NPP constituency is sharply divided along two factions which started from the conduct of the 2020 parliamentary primaries.

The aspirant appealed to the delegates to vote wisely and not to repeat the mistake of the past.

He assured them that they would be considered first whenever opportunities became available.

"Let us unite to break the ‘8’, and win together," he said.