Akufo-Addo on why Ghanaian students would not be immediately evacuated from China

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised against the politicisation of whether or not the government should evacuate Ghanaian students from China following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.
According to President Akufo-Addo, most of the Ghanaian students in China were on Chinese government scholarship and since the outbreak of the disease, the Chinese government has not relented on its efforts in providing all the necessary logistic support for their upkeep.
Speaking in Parliament on Thursday [February 20, 2020] on the the State of Nation, President Akufo-Addo said the Ghanaian government on its part has also been providing some assistance to all Ghanaian students.