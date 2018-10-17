Agona East MP supports five basic schools

The Member of Parliament for Agona East Constituency, Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, has supported five basic schools in her constituency with building materials and a number of dual desks to aid effective teaching and learning.
The schools are Agona Kwanyako SDA primary, Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC) Basic School, Kwansakrom Agona East District Assembly (AEDA) Primary, Otwakwaa AEDA Primary and Agona Mensakrom Islamic School.
At Agona Kwanyako SDA Primary, Mrs Sawyerr donated three packets of roofing sheets and 20 bags of cement for the completion of a three unit classroom block.
The MP later moved to Agona Asafo and donated 50 dual desks to Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC) Basic School.
Kwansakrom AEDA Primary and Otwakwaa AEDA Primary schools got 30 dual desks each while Mensakrom Islamic School received five computers and accessories on the request of Mensakrom chiefs.
Appreciation
The Chairman of the PTA of Agona Kwanyako SDA Primary, Mr Ebo Casmeil Mensah, who received the building materials on behalf of the school described the gesture a fulfilled promise.
He said the support would help the school complete its project on time.
At Agona Mensakrom Islamic School, Nana Appiah Kubi II received the dual desk and expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for her continuous support to the school.
He promised the items would be put to effective use to enhance teaching and learning.
Nana Ayiah III who also received the computers and accessories on behalf of the Mensakrom Islamic School, and was full of praise for the MP, saying “I hope others will emulate the kind example.”
Making the donations at separate functions, Mrs Sawyerr called on the various schools to continue to inculcate right civic habits in the pupils.
This, she said, would ensure that the pupils grew up to become the future leaders of the country as well as contributed their quota to national development efforts.
She said that everything that started well ended well and must be the guiding principles of the constituency.
The various functions ended at Agona Otwakwaa where the MP met party members and encouraged them to work hard for NDC’s victory in 2020.