Africans must deepen democratic culture — Proprietor

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Sep - 06 - 2023 , 06:11

African leaders must endeavour to adhere strictly to sound democratic practices that will enable the citizenry to have confidence in the system.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Onua Francis International School, Francis Essel-Okyeahene, who gave the charge, noted that leaders must also put in place the necessary structures to deepen the democratic culture and desist from engaging in subtle acts to prolong their stay in office and suppress dissenting views.

“The coups on the continent, especially in West Africa, are becoming too many and they do not speak well of us as a people who want to progress.

Coups affect academic activities and other things and this is not how the continent should be as it stifles development.

Countries

“We have heard about the situation in Mali, Niger, Gabon, Guinea, Burkina Faso and other places.

It is, therefore, incumbent on our leaders to abide by the constitution they have all agreed to and not do anything with the intention of prolonging their stay,” he emphasised.

Mr Essel-Okyeahene said this during an interaction with the media at a funfair organised by the Onua Francis International School at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region and noted that the sudden change of governments through coup d'états did not help because it drew back development and other progressive programmes that had been put in place.

“Coups are becoming too many and they draw us back.

They affect businesses and other things because everybody becomes afraid as some people take the law into their hands to misbehave and destroy properties,” he emphasised.

He advised African leaders to also give a listening ear to the masses.