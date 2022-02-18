Address Pan-African Parliament challenges — Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K Bagbin, has called on stakeholders in Africa to confront the challenges that have afflicted the Pan-African Parliament to enable the continental legislative body to resume meetings.
He said the continent’s resolve to strengthen diplomacy at the parliamentary level among its member states could only be meaningful if urgent steps were taken to resume the operations of the Pan-African Parliament.Follow @Graphicgh
“We have gone beyond the traditional function of parliament to using it as an effective tool for parliamentary diplomacy,” he noted.
Mr Bagbin made the call in Parliament Thursday during a courtesy call on him by the Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Aldesouky Mahmoud Youssef.
The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) suspended its sittings after witnessing scuffles between some lawmakers over the election of new office holders.
The suspension follows disagreements and disruptions that transpired during the procession of the plenary last year.
Mr Youssef had called on Mr Bagbin to announce his country’s readiness to build a Ghana-Egypt Parliamentary Friendships Association and also discuss strategies to deepen relations between both countries.
The Speaker used the occasion to recount the long-standing ties Ghana had built with Egypt, and reiterated his commitment to enhance the bond of friendship and cooperation for mutually beneficial outcomes for all.
Mr Youssef commended Mr Bagbin for the quality of leadership he was providing Ghana’s hung parliament and assured him of his country’s continued commitment to the Pan-African Egypt Policy.
He was hopeful that his time in Ghana would witness the strengthening of relations between the two countries on the political, economic, commercial, educational, cultural and healthcare fronts.