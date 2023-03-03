Addai-Nimoh informs Otumfuo on NPP flagbearer contest

A Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai Nimoh, last Wednesday called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to announce his decision to contest the party’s presidential primary.

Mr Addai- Nimoh, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, during his call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace said he was there to also seek for the blessings of the overlord of Asanteman.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful was accompanied by members of his campaign team and supporters.

Mr Addai-Nimoh said for the second time, he had decided to contest the presidential primary of the NPP and to eventually lead the country.

As a son of the land, he said it was appropriate that he personally inform the Asantehene of his decision and ask for his blessings.

Sounding Biblical, Mr Addai Nimoh said he was the David in the Bible in the race and would emerge victorious at the end of the day.

Mr Addai-Nimo said the first time he contested, they were seven candidates and he placed third and believed that this time around the story would be different.

He thus asked for the Asantehene’s blessings for his candidature.

Utterances

Welcoming the flagbearer hopeful to the palace, Otumfuo called on all the presidential aspirants of the NPP to be circumspect in their utterances as they go round on their campaigns for votes.

He said the unity of the party should be of paramount interest to them than their parochial interest.

He said Ghanaians are looking for someone who has the interest of the people at heart and not just a candidate that the party wants.

Consequently, he asked all aspirants to sell their vision to the party delegates to enable them to make an informed decision and not to engage in personal attacks and politics of insults.

Otumfuo renewed his call on party supporters to be guided by the national interest in their choice for a candidate to lead the party into the 2024 election.