Abu Jinapor now caretaker minister for Trade and Industry

Samuel Abu Jinapor is now the caretaker minister for Trade and Industry.
A statement issued by the presidency said it takes effect from Monday, January 16, 2023, pending the appointment of a substantive minister to replace the outgoing Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week appointed the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
That was after the President had accepted the resignation letter of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen at the Jubilee House on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Mr Kyerematen's last day in office is Monday, January 16, 2023.
But in the press statement signed and issued today by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the President has now directed the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to assume responsibility for the Trade sector from January 16 until a substantive is appointed.
