Alan Kyerematen submits resignation letter to concentrate on presidential campaign

It has been confirmed that Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has submitted his resignation letter to the Presidency to enable him concentrate on his presidential campaign.
Impeccable sources from government circles and close to Mr Kyerematen have confirmed to Graphic Online.
The letter was submitted on Thursday evening (January 5, 2023) to the seat of government at the Jubilee House.
The government is yet to respond to the letter.
The Alan Kyerematen team will speak to the media today.
All political pundits are watching how this development will unfold.
There are indications, President Akufo-Addo may reshuffle his ministers anytime soon.
Graphic Online understands, ministers who intend to contest the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have to step down to concentrate on their campaign so as not to interfere with the work of government.
The party is yet to announce a date for the presidential primary. It is anticipated the party will hold the primary before the end of 2023.
Related: We've not settled on presidential primary timelines - NPP General Secretary
Mr Kyerematen is one of the leading aspirants wanting to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into Election 2024 as a presidential candidate.
His first attempt to lead the NPP was in 2007 when President John Agyekum Kufuor was exiting after 2008, having served a two year term.
Current serving President Akufo-Addo beat Alan Kyerematen at the primary and won with 47.96 percent of the votes cast. A total of 17 candidates were in that race. Mr Kyerematen was the runner up with 32.3 percent of the votes cast.
After that, he made similar attempts in 2010 and 2014 towards the general elections of 2012 and 2016 but was still beaten by Nana Akufo-Addo, this time with a wider margin, especially in the 2014 primary, where he won with 94.35 percent.
In the 2020 presidential election, President Akufo-Addo who was going for a second term was given a popular endorsement, as he entered the race unopposed.
With his exit after 2024, the NPP is looking for a successor and Mr Kyerematen has been lacing his boots to take over, but not without a strong challenge from the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also tipped to enter the race.
The 59-year-old Dr Bawumia has been tipped as a strong opponent, who could retire the 67-year-old Mr Kyerematen from his presidential ambition.
Other aspirants, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have all expressed interest to enter the race when the doors are formally opened.
The NPP has not fixed a date for the presidential primary but it is anticipated it will be held before the end of 2023.
The opposition National Democratic Congress has announced to hold it's presidential primary on May 6, 2023.
Related: NDC holds presidential primary May 6
Mr Kyerematen started serving as Minister of Trade and Industry in President Akufo-Addo's government in 2017 having served in a similar position in President Kufuor's government from 2005 to 2007 before he similarly stepped down alongside all other aspirants who were serving as ministers and wanted to lead the NPP.
He was Ghana's Ambassador to the United States in President Kufuor's first term, 2001 to 2004.
He served as a trade advisor at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he coordinated the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC).
Related: Ken Ofori-Atta takes over from Alan Kyerematen as caretaker Trade Minister
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.