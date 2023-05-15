8 Arrested at NDC primaries

Daily Graphic Politics May - 15 - 2023 , 12:22

The police have arrested eight suspects across the country for allegedly committing various election-related offences and disturbing the peace during the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held last Saturday.

The suspects are Harrison Martey, Yaro Burdove, Imoro Ibrahim, Arkoli Mensah, Nyarko Richard, Prince Lomotey, Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel.

The police said they were arrested at their various voting centres across four constituencies.

According to the police, Burdove was arrested during the elections at the Ningo Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region for taking a photograph of his ballot paper in the polling booth.

He is also accused of attempting to take photographs of the ballot of other voters.

Also, Harrison Martey and Imoro Ibrahim were arrested for engaging in an unlawful fight at a voting centre in the same constituency.

Suspects Arkoli Mensah and Nyarko Richard were arrested for disturbing the peace by engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting centre during the voting process at the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

At the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, suspect Prince Lomotey was arrested at the voting centre for impersonation.

The police said at a polling station in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency in the Bono East Region, suspects Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel were arrested for causing violence.

Five of the suspects are currently on police inquiry bail while the three others are in custody assisting with investigation.