Health Minister visits Upper West Region to assess meningitis situation

Mohammed Ali Health Feb - 12 - 2025 , 17:03 2 minutes read

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, have visited Wa in the Upper West Region to assess the ongoing meningitis outbreak and offer support to local efforts.

According to a post shared by the Ghana Health Service on February 12, 2025, the visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen the region’s response to the outbreak.

The officials engaged with key local figures, including the Regional Minister and the Wa Naa, Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV.

Their discussions focused on strategies to manage the outbreak and better prepare for future health challenges.

The Minister and Director-General also visited the Nadowli Kaleo District to meet the District Coordinating Director.

They assessed the situation on the ground and visited the district hospital, where meningitis cases are being treated.

During the visit, they interacted with healthcare workers and delivered vital medicines to support the management of the outbreak.

Akandoh emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment in tackling the disease.

He urged the community to avoid crowded areas and seek medical care as soon as symptoms appear.

“It is better to have more people turning up early for testing and seeking care than waiting until it’s too late,” he said.

In response, the Wa Naa pledged his full support for the government’s efforts.

He commended the swift response from the Health Minister and Director-General and assured them that traditional leaders would work closely with health authorities to control the outbreak.

“We stand with you in this fight and will ensure our communities take the necessary steps to help control the spread,” the Wa Naa said.

The Minister was accompanied by his Technical Advisor, Dr. Koku Awoonor-Williams.

The Ghana Health Service stated that this visit would allow officials to assess the effectiveness of current response efforts and reinforce strategies to control the meningitis outbreak.