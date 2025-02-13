Featured

Nova Wellness Center: Elevating wellness, celebrating love

Nova Wellness Center, your holistic health and wellness facility, is dedicated to restoring balance and vitality through cutting-edge services such as chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, pulse wave therapy, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

With a mission to enhance overall well-being, Nova Wellness Center is committed to providing holistic care that revitalizes both body and mind.

This year, Nova Wellness Center is proud to sponsor "Anchored in Love – The Dodi Experience," an exclusive Valentine’s Day celebration taking place on February 14, 2025, in Akosombo. This sponsorship aligns with our belief that true wellness extends beyond physical health—it encompasses love, connection, and emotional fulfillment. By supporting this event, we aim to foster deeper relationships and create lasting memories for all attendees.

Couples and singles attending this enchanting event can look forward to an unforgettable experience aboard the Dodi Princess, featuring romantic ambiance, live music, curated wellness sessions, exquisite dining, and special surprises designed to celebrate love in all its forms. Whether you’re nurturing a lifelong bond or embracing new beginnings, this event promises to be a magical journey of connection and renewal.

Join us as we celebrate love, wellness, and the beauty of shared experiences. Let Nova Wellness Center be part of your journey to health and happiness.

Visit us at:

Accra – Dzorwulu, near Van J Eye Care | 0549586494

Kumasi – Atasomanso, near Headline Educational Center | 0533073554