Flour Mills of Ghana supports Tema Polyclinic with medical equipment

Joshua Bediako Koomson Health Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Flour Mills of Ghana Limited (FMGL), producers of Sankofa flour and feeds, has donated medical equipment and supplies to the newly constructed Children’s Ward of the Tema Polyclinic to enhance healthcare delivery.

The donated items included an incubator, a radiant warmer, phototherapy machines, oxygen cylinders, nebulisers, an antepartum monitor, mattresses, wheelchairs, televisions, and refrigerators.

The support from FMGL, an affiliate of Seaboard Overseas and Trading Group, aims to help the clinic provide quality health care to children, ultimately reducing child mortality in the community.

The donation, which took place last Wednesday, forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to give back to the community in which it operates.

Located in Tema Community 2, the Tema Polyclinic serves as the primary healthcare centre for residents and neighbouring areas. However, its Children’s Ward has remained non-operational due to a lack of furnishings and equipment.

As a result, sick children requiring medical attention are being admitted to adult wards, which are often overstretched due to limited resources and a high number of cases.

This situation has exposed children to various health risks, including highly infectious diseases from adult patients, further complicating their conditions.

At the presentation ceremony, the General Manager of FMGL, Bianca Kuipers, emphasised the company’s commitment to making a tangible impact beyond its business operations.

“We recognise that our responsibility goes beyond our business.

We want to make a meaningful difference, and what better way than to support a place where young lives are nurtured and cared for by dedicated medical professionals,” she stated.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the management and staff, the Medical Superintendent of Tema Polyclinic, Dr Lenusia Ahlijah, commended FMGL for exceeding their expectations.

“When you reached out to us for our needs, we shared them with you, and you went above and beyond. You even included televisions and microwaves for the children’s comfort, which will contribute to their recovery process,” she said.

She further assured attendees that the hospital would implement an effective maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the donated equipment.