Project to tackle malnutrition launched

Apr - 29 - 2025

Malnutrition continues to be a problem in the country and even across the world.

It refers to deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and or nutrients.

Malnutrition addresses three broad conditions of undernutrition, which include wasting (low weight-for-height), stunting (low height-for-age) and underweight (low weight-for-age).

In children, malnutrition occurs when they do not get enough nutrients, leading to various health issues and developmental problems.

It can manifest as underweight, stunting, wasting and overweight or obesity.

The consequences can include impaired cognitive development, weakened immune systems and increased risk of illness and death.

Ghana is said to be 'on course' to meet the target for stunting, with 17.5 per cent of children under five years of age affected, which is lower than the average for the Africa region of 30.7 per cent.

The country has also made some progress towards achieving the target for wasting.

However, 6.8 per cent of children under five years of age are still affected, which is higher than the average for the Africa region of 6.0 per cent.

The prevalence of overweight children under five years of age is 1.4 per cent, and Ghana is said to be 'off course' to prevent the figure from increasing.

The Nourish Ghana Project

To address the challenge of malnutrition in the country, Women Media and Change (WOMEC), a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting gender equality, health and social justice through media advocacy, education and policy engagement, is spearheading the Nourish Ghana: Advocating for Increased Leadership to Combat Malnutrition project.

The initiative seeks to strengthen national policy actions on nutrition, ensuring that decision-makers prioritise investments in high-impact nutrition interventions through strategic advocacy, public awareness and multi-sectoral engagement.

The project is expected to work with parliamentarians, policymakers, civil society organisations (CSOs), the media and local stakeholders to drive lasting policy changes and increase funding for nutrition programmes.

N4G project

A Principal Planning Analyst, National Development Planning Commission, Nii-Odoi Odotei, at the Nourish Ghana Project in Accra, said Ghana has made significant strides in addressing food insecurity and malnutrition, yet critical challenges persist.

He said the country faces a complex nutrition landscape, marked by the coexistence of undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and obesity within the same populations, households and individuals.

These challenges underscore the urgent need for decisive local action, particularly as economic vulnerability, shifting food environments and climate-related threats further limit access to nutritious foods for vulnerable populations.

He added that a collaborative response to malnutrition is not just a health imperative but a catalyst for national development, as the country strives to reclaim lost economic potential and build a stronger future for all Ghanaian citizens.

The recent Nutrition for Growth (N4G) summit in Paris, in March 2025, he said, garnered $27.55 billion in commitments from donors to end malnutrition globally, saying Ghana made a total of ten commitments, one of which was starting from 2026, and the government would spend at least $6 million annually for the procurement of essential nutrition commodities, including Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods, Multiple Micronutrient Supplements, iron-folic acid supplements, Vitamin A supplements, weighing scales and other anthropometric equipment.

Dr Charity Binka, Executive Director, WOMEC, in a welcome address, said malnutrition remained a critical public health challenge, particularly among children under five.

She said the project aims at creating a platform for dialogue to strengthen national policy action on nutrition by advocating for increased leadership, funding and accountability.

The stakeholder meeting brought together key stakeholders, including policymakers, development partners, civil society organisations (CSOs), the media and nutrition champions to discuss strengthening advocacy, building capacity and engaging in joint actions to improve nutrition outcomes across Ghana.

