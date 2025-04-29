Over 800 people benefit from free health screening

Ezekiel E. Sottie Health Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

TEAM CSR, a non-governmental organisation, (NGO) in partnership with Dorris Automotive and Safety Solutions as well as David S. Arnold, M.D., has organised health screening for over 800 people in the Ga East Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The other sponsors were Beyond The Return, Chanda and Global Group, The Adinkra Group and Uplift Torgorme.

The programme, which was the third in the series at Ga East Municipality in addition to Adenta Municipality and La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality all in the Greater Accra Region, was to screen the beneficiaries to check diseases free of charge and also provide free registration and renewal of their NHIS.

In all, 800 people were screened for hepatitis B, blood pressure and blood sugar, with 530 of them being registered for both new registration and renewal of NHIS for National Health Insurance.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TEAM CSR, Jonathan Akuamoah, lauded his colleagues in the diaspora including Big Ray of Big Ray Beacon Club, Pastor Trewtow Frederick, a Clinical Psychologist, and Diallo Sumbey of the Adinkra Group for their usual support for the programme.

He added that “I sincerely invite our own people in the diaspora to come on board with lots of support so as to achieve the aims and objectives of TEAM CSR and its partners to give back to the needy in society”.

Check health status

One of the leaders of the Medical Team, Dr Simon Anekuyira of the Central Laboratory of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, was happy that the people who participated in the event understood very well what the programme was about and, therefore, contributed meaningfully, making their work very easy.

He said health screening was very important and advised the participants to always make it a point to send their families for screening to avoid complications of diseases in future.

The Ga East Municipal Coordinating Director, Nii Amarh Ashitey, lauded the benefactors for the programme which helped the beneficiaries in one way or the other for the screening and registration of membership onto the NHIS.

Mr Ashitey advised the people to take their health issues serious and frequently check their health status to know if there were some hidden diseases in their system.

The Chairperson of the Ga East Association of Physically Challenged, Daniel Adzigble, appealed to TEAM CSR and its partners to assist them with wheelchairs as a matter of serious concern.