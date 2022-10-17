Zoomlion staff sweep honours at maiden sanitation awards

Waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), and its affiliates dominated the maiden Ghana Environmental Sanitation Award (GESA) in Accra.
The awards scheme was to recognise persons who have distinguished themselves in the environmental and sanitation space.
The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, was adjudged the Sanitation Man of the Decade.
Other winners included a Senior Communications Officer of Zoomlion, Patricia Ofori-Atta, and the General Manager of Metropolitan Waste and Allied Services, Ernest Morgan Acquah.
The rest were the Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger in Environmental and Sanitation Promotion 2022 went to the Assistant Communications Officer of Zoomlion, Edmond Otu Yeboah, with Sewage System Ghana Limited emerging as the Most Impactful Waste Management Organisation of the Year.
The Most Committed Borla Woman in Ghana went to Philomena Dzogbo, aka Borla Police, with the Most Impactful Clean Ghana Campaign going to Project One Million Bins, an initiative of Zoomlion.
Motivation
In an interview with journalists, Ms Ofori-Atta, who also received the award on behalf of Mr Siaw Agyepong, said the award would impact positively on her job.
"This award simply tells me that whatever I was doing, people were observing. I, therefore, entreat everyone to do whatever is entrusted into his or her hand with a sense of urgency," she said.
Encouragement
Sponsored by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the award scheme formed part of the numerous measures to champion and encourage players in the sanitation management space to ensure the sustainability of the environment.