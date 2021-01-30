Zoomlion disinfects Prisons headquarters

The headquarters of the Ghana Prisons Service in the La Dadetokopon Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has benefited from Zoomlion’s Free Community Disinfection exercise which was launched recently.
The exercise, which was carried out yesterday, was to help deal with any COVID-19 tendencies at the state facility.
The Coordinator for the exercise, Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey, told journalists that her outfit had voted GH¢2 million for the one week operation.
Exercise
Last Thursday's exercise saw Zoomlion’s disinfection crew with hand-held spraying machines disinfecting offices and surfaces of the Prisons Service headquarters.
Also disinfected were the Prisons Nursery School, Prisons Service Church, snack spot and the entire environment of the institution.
“The essence of this Free Community Disinfection exercise is to support vulnerable communities and institutions in the fight against COVID-19,” she said.
Mrs Asiseh Ashitey gave an assurance that Zoomlion would not relent in its effort to help the government stop the spread of the virus.
Company
The company has partnered some media houses to ensure that as many homes and vulnerable institutions as possible benefit from its free disinfection operation across the country.
For his part, the Assistant Director of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mr Paddy Tei, commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the government for their continuous effort to combat COVID-19 in the Prisons Service.
He stressed that all the COVID-19 protocols were being observed in and out of the prison cells to make sure wardens, inmates and visitors were safe from the virus.
“We also want to ensure that we do not record any COVID-19 case in our prisons,” he said.