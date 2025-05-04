Next article: Four remanded over deadly sand clash at Asiyaw that left five dead

YEA signs MoU with Fire Service to recruit 5000 assistants

Mohammed Ali May - 04 - 2025 , 08:29 1 minute read

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has signed a one-year agreement with the Ghana National Fire Service to recruit 5,000 young people as Fire Assistants across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Friday, May 3, 2025, forms part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment and boost fire safety operations nationwide.

In a press statement the YEA said the initiative aims to support job creation while partnering with state institutions to enhance public safety.

Under the agreement, the Ghana National Fire Service will handle the training and supervision of the recruits, who are expected to be deployed to various regions upon completion of their training.

The recruitment process, including eligibility requirements and timelines, has not yet been announced.

The Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Malik Basintale signed the agreement on behalf of the agency.

The Minister for the Interior and the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment were also present at the ceremony to affirm government’s support for the programme.

The YEA operates under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and is responsible for implementing programmes that connect unemployed youth with temporary jobs and skill-building opportunities.