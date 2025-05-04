Previous article: Mahama urges media to speak for the people and hold leaders accountable on Press Freedom Day

Serve students better food or lose feeding grants – Haruna Iddrisu warns SHS heads

Mohammed Ali May - 04 - 2025 , 10:44 3 minutes read

Minister for Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has warned heads of senior high schools that the government will not hesitate to scrap the decentralised feeding policy if students continue to receive poor-quality meals.

He issued the warning during the inauguration of the new Governing Council of the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Mr Iddrisu expressed concern over reports of substandard food and delays in supply, saying the feeding arrangement must reflect value for money and meet basic nutritional standards.

“We are not satisfied with the quality of the food that has been supplied, and we are not satisfied even with the timely distribution of the food,” he said.

“I will not hesitate to reverse that policy decision, even though it was a manifesto pledge, if that is what it takes to ensure that the right quality and quantities of food are provided.”

The decentralised feeding system allows heads of schools to receive direct grants to buy food locally, replacing the previous centralised model under which the National Food Buffer Stock Company supplied food to schools nationwide.

Mr Iddrisu tasked the GES Council, chaired by Professor Mawutor Avoke, to monitor the policy closely. He also urged school authorities to conduct regular internal audits and encouraged surprise inspections by national officers.

“I expect that internal audits in the schools, together with national reviews, will help track what food is being served,” he said.

“Director-General, you and Professor Avoke should once in a while make unannounced visits to school dining halls to see for yourselves the quality of meals students are being fed.”

Beyond feeding, the Minister raised concerns about rising insecurity and indiscipline in second-cycle institutions.

He cited recent violent incidents, including a shooting at Kumasi SDA Senior High School, which left one student critically injured.

“You’ve heard the stories of gunshots in an educational institution. You’ve heard the stories of knives and other weapons being used on school campuses,” Mr Iddrisu said.

“This is not Ghanaian. You have to take immediate and proactive steps to ensure safety in all our educational institutions.”

In response, Professor Avoke gave the assurance that the GES Council would rise to the task.

He said the Council is aware of the challenges and would work to support improvements in school management and student welfare.

“The trust reposed in us to support pre-tertiary education in this country is not one to take lightly,” Professor Avoke said.

“As members of the GES Council, we are aware of the work ahead, including the implementation of education policies that will support quality outcomes.”

Mr Iddrisu also stated that recommendations from the recent National Education Forum would not be shelved. He said they would be followed through as part of the government’s broader effort to improve the education sector.