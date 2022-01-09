X-Treme Engineering donates to Cape Deaf and Blind

X-Treme Engineering Limited, an engineering company in Cape Coast has presented a milling machine and food items to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.
The items included bags of rice, groundnut and beans, assorted soft drinks and confectionery.
The workers of the company also spent time with the students and staff interacting and playing games.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr Kodwo Obo Kumi-Korsah said the company wanted to do some good as part of it's corporate social responsibility to the community.
He indicated that after interactions with the school, it came up that the school needed a milling machine to take off it's stress of milling it's food products outside of the school at a cost.
He said people with special needs were an important section of society who need to been provided with the needed support to help them maximize their potential.
He noted that X-Treme Engineering Company Limited was committed to providing support in whichever way necessary for the school in their vision to train young people with disability into responsible citizens.
The Headmaster of Cape Deaf and Blind, Mr Abraham Annang Yemoson thanked the company for the gesture.
He said the students had a lot of abilities adding the support would help them reduce monies spent on milling.