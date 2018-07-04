World's largest army: Ghana ranks 108th out of 136 countries

Ghana has been ranked 108th out of 136 countries on a list of the largest army in terms of the number of active soldiers
The GFP report also found that the country has 300 armoured fighting vehicles and 20 total naval assets.
World Ranking
The Global FirePower report also found that China has the largest army with over 2,183,000 active soldiers - over a million more than second-place India which has 1,362,500 soldiers.
According to the report, although China has more soldiers, the United States of America (USA) with 1,281,900 active military personnel (third on the GFP) has soldiers who are better equipped, with far more resources behind them.
Russia (4th) and North Korea (5th) complete the top five largest armies.
Methodology
Each military power detailed in the GFP is judged on an individual as well as some collective, factors when it comes to waging a prolonged campaign against another party.
The numbers available for each nation was calculated through an in-house formula which is used to establish the final ranking.
Some values presented in the report are estimates because official numbers were not available (particularly for closed-off nations such as North Korea).