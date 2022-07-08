Work to build Upper East - Minister urges journalists

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has called on media practitioners to work closely with the government for the growth and development of the region.
According to him, the media had a significant role to play to project the numerous economic potentials to attract investors to the region.
“Let’s work closely to build this region of ours to end deprivation and poverty among the people. As journalists, you have a huge role to play for the progress of the region and for the benefit of the ordinary people,” he said.
Courtesy call
Mr Yakubu made the call during a courtesy call on him by the newly elected regional executive members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) last Tuesday.
The leadership went to officially introduce themselves to the minister and to discuss ways of working together for their mutual benefit.
The delegation included William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, Chairman; Fatima Astanga, Vice-Chairperson; Albert Sore, Secretary, and Joshua Asaah, treasurer.
“While congratulating you on your election, I wish to appeal to you to let us work together to tackle the many self-induced problems militating against the forward march of the region,” he stated.
He explained that although the region was very rich due to its numerous natural resources, it had been unable to capitalise on the resources to develop the area.
He expressed worry about the extreme partisanship, tribal conflicts and land disputes in some parts of the region which were derailing the region’s progress, with its attendant consequences on the people.
“As a people, we should not fight among ourselves due to tribal and land disputes but rather we should channel our energies towards fighting and eradicating poverty which has permeated the lives of the people,” he said.
Touching on extreme partisanship, he said “the mere fact that people belong to different political parties should not prevent them from coming together to work to improve the current state of the region.”
Support
For his part, Mr Jalula assured the minister of the support of journalists for the government in its quest to deliver on its social contract with the people, saying “obviously, you have our support since we are non-partisan and serve whichever government is in power. We will continue to be circumspect in our reportage on conflict issues in order not to inflame passion, to protect lives and properties.
We urge you to ensure that there is absolute peace in all conflict areas in the region to bring life back to normalcy.”