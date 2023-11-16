Staff of the Ministry of Finance welcoming Ken Ofori-Atta after presenting the budget
Why Ken Ofori-Atta received resounding welcome after presenting budget (VIDEO)

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta yesterday [November 15, 2023] received a resounding welcome at the Ministry after presenting this year's budget.

The staff of the Finance Ministry lined up on the road leading to the Ministry, holding Ghana flags, singing and clapping to welcome the Minister in his convoy. 

The 2024 Budget, nicknamed “nkunim” (victory) spelt out the government’s interventions for social protection, job creation and tax reduction measures.

The staff who appeared to be happy with the budget presentation sung many "nkunim" songs, whilst jubilating on the premises of the Ministry.

