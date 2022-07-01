West to East: Brig. Gen. Dan Frimpong’s East African Sojourns

A book about the experiences of a West African military officer in two East African countries has been launched in Accra.
Titled, “West to East: My East African Sojourns”, the book authored by one of Ghana’s prominent retired military officers and writers, does not only talk about Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong’s hostile experience when he was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the African Peace Support Trainers’ Association in Kenya, but delves into why African institutions fall into dysfunction.
PHOTO: Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong. PHOTO CREDIT - DPR, GAF
The 131-page book with 17 chapters, provides readers with information and facts about different facets of the military ranging from history, management and further expands the frontiers of peacekeeping by providing readers with an eye view of how the author’s tenuous experiences could guide junior military officers and civilians.
PHOTO: Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong and his 'manager', Mrs Frimpong.
Launch
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, launched the book in Accra on Thursday (June 30, 2022).
He described the book, which is the fourth to be authored by the accomplished military General, as remarkable, as it gives rich insight into the author’s wealth of experiences as a leader and a military officer.
The CDS said he admired the book because of the author’s ability to use normal and everyday occurrences to drive home his point.
The book, he said gave readers adequate knowledge about the politics, economic and other issues of peacekeeping in East Africa.
He urged the author and other authors in the country to blend books in prints with electronic media in order to meet the needs of the youth.
The first 30 copies auctioned at the event were sold between GH¢10,000 and GH¢300 respectively.
The first three copies of the book were sold at GH¢10,000 each.
Review
A former Chairman of the National Media Commission and member of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, who reviewed the book, said the book essentially gives readers the best view of the continent’s colonial history and sets it up as an independent entity.
The book, he said was not just a book authored by his generation but a book to guide the next generation.
“A good textbook or supplementary-reader for people in all disciplines, but will be indispensable for professional and lay-people seeking information about peacekeeping and international multilateral responses to crises,” he said.
The author, Brig. Gen. Dan Frimpong (rtd) urged the public to put their experiences together in a book adding: “that’s the only way we can learn”.