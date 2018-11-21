West Akyem Municipal Assembly constructs classroom block

The West Akyem Municipal Assembly has constructed a modern two-unit classroom block with an office, store, kitchen, water-closet toilet and an enclosed playground equipped with see-saw and merry-go-round facilities attached for the Akyem Ekoso Presbyterian Kindergarten, near Asamankese.
The GH¢215,000 school block is equipped with 300 tables and chairs valued at GH¢32,500.
It was financed with the assembly’s share of the District Development Fund (DDF).
Inaugurating the facility at a ceremony at Ekoso, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of West Akyem, Mr Seth Oduro-Boadu, said the assembly would continue to invest in the provision of educational infrastructure since education was key to national development.
He advised teachers and pupils of basic schools to maximise their output at all levels as the success of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme depended on the quality of students produced from the basic schools.
The MCE hinted that under the new educational programme to be implemented in the near future, the West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) would be the basic qualification of the structure of education.
He, therefore, urged parents to enrol all their children of school-going age in school and encourage them to study hard in order to gain admission to senior high school. He advised users of the facility to take proper care of it to enhance its lifespan.
The Headteacher of the school, Miss Christiana Kumiwaa, was grateful to the assembly and the Municipal Education Directorate for responding to their appeal and replacing the old kindergarten block with the state-of-the-art facility to enhance teaching and learning.
She said with the introduction of the school feeding programme recently, enrolment had increased drastically.
Miss Kumiwaa appealed to the assembly to provide the school with an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre to make the pupils computer-literate.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana