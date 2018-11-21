ECG invests GH¢14m in Accra West

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has so far expended about GH¢ 14,273,000 on system improvement and expansion projects in the Accra West Region this year.
The projects, that included extension of electricity supply to unserved communities, has helped in ensuring reliable and available power to customers in the region.
The 250 projects were executed between January and October this year.
Significance
The Accra West General Manager, Ing. George Appiah-Kubi, who made this known in an interview in Accra, said the projects were in line with the company’s mission to provide quality, reliable and safe electricity services to support economic growth and development in the country.
“We are aiming to reduce incidents of unplanned outages that occur as a result of faults on our networks.
We have ,therefore, also invested in the latest technology for early fault detection or where a fault occurred to restore supply in the shortest practicable time,” he said.
Ing. Appiah-Kubi hinted of further investments in the sector to make the electricity system more robust and efficient, especially during rainstorms.
Vegetation control
For his part, the Accra West Regional Engineer, Ing. Jones Makumator, added that the initiatives were aimed at improving the quality of power supply to customers.
He said his outfit had mapped out strategies to deal with vegetation control at some areas in the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
“'Our new vegetation control approach has drastically reduced a record number of faults on our rogue feeders from 239 trippings at the end of the first quarter to 51 trippings by the end of the third quarter,” Ing. Makumator said.
According to him, following the high level of successes recorded within the six-month pilot period, management will institutionalise the initiative to achieve zero trippings on rogue feeders.
Among communities that benefitted from the projects are Kaneshie, Achimota, Ablekuma, Korle Bu, Nsawam, Bortianor and Dansoman.
