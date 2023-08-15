We are not an Illuminati cult - Knights and Ladies of Marshall

Kweku Zurek Aug - 15 - 2023 , 05:32

In response to recent publications circulating on social media and television networks, the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a Catholic society, has threatened to take legal action against media houses for misrepresenting its members as part of the Illuminati cult.

Determined to clear its name from such claims, the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall in a disclaimer emphasized its identity as a dedicated Catholic religious, fraternal, educational, and charitable institution.

It said the Order which was established to undertake benevolent endeavours including friendship, education, relief, disaster management, service to humanity, and charity, has also stood as a beacon of noble works since its inception.

This Order said it holds ecclesiastical approval both in its Knights and Ladies wings from the Catholic Church, dating back to May 1, 1929. Moreover, the Knights and Ladies were officially registered as corporate bodies under Ghanaian law on November 21, 2018, and June 10, 2020, respectively, each with religious, educational, and charitable objectives.

It strongly urged the public to dismiss and disregard such misleading information, as it is nothing more than a sinister ploy to deceive and manipulate.