We are not an Illuminati cult - Knights and Ladies of Marshall
In response to recent publications circulating on social media and television networks, the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a Catholic society, has threatened to take legal action against media houses for misrepresenting its members as part of the Illuminati cult.
Determined to clear its name from such claims, the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall in a disclaimer emphasized its identity as a dedicated Catholic religious, fraternal, educational, and charitable institution.
It said the Order which was established to undertake benevolent endeavours including friendship, education, relief, disaster management, service to humanity, and charity, has also stood as a beacon of noble works since its inception.
This Order said it holds ecclesiastical approval both in its Knights and Ladies wings from the Catholic Church, dating back to May 1, 1929. Moreover, the Knights and Ladies were officially registered as corporate bodies under Ghanaian law on November 21, 2018, and June 10, 2020, respectively, each with religious, educational, and charitable objectives.
It strongly urged the public to dismiss and disregard such misleading information, as it is nothing more than a sinister ploy to deceive and manipulate.
"THE NOBLE ORDER OF THE KNIGHTS AND LADIES OF MARSHALL, THEREFORE, DISSOCIATES ITSELF FROM THE SAID PUBLICATIONS AS SAME ARE MOST MISCHIEVOUS AND AN UNJUSTIFIED ATTEMPT TO TARNISH THE IMAGE OF THE NOBLE ORDER BY SOME NEFARIOUS PERSONALITIES AND TAKES A SERIOUS VIEW OF THESE PUBLICATIONS," the statement said.
"WHILE IT STRIVES TO BRING THE PERPETRATORS OF THIS MISCHIEF TO BOOK, THE NOBLE ORDER URGES THE GENERAL PUBLIC TO DISREGARD AND IGNORE SUCH PUBLICATIONS WITH ALL THE CONTEMPT THEY DESERVE AND NOT BE HOODWINKED BY THE PERPETRATORS AS THE NOBLE ORDER IS NOT WHAT THE SAID PHOTOGRAPHS AND PUBLICATIONS DEPICT IT TO BE.
"FURTHER, THE CITIZENRY IS ALSO CAUTIONED TO AVOID FALLING PREY TO THE ACTS OF THESE PERPETRATORS OF FALSEHOOD.
"FINALLY, ALL MEDIA HOUSES AND SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS ARE CAUTIONED TO CEASE AND DESIST FROM PUBLISHING SUCH PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE NOBLE ORDER AND ITS MEMBERS AS AN ILLUMINATI GROUP, FAILING WHICH THE NOBLE ORDER WILL NOT HESITATE IN TAKING APPROPRIATE LEGAL ACTION (BE IT CIVIL OR CRIMINAL) AGAINST ANY MEDIA HOUSE OR NETWORK FOR SUCH DISINGENUOUS MISREPRESENTATION OF THE NOBLE ORDER AND ITS MEMBERSHIP".
The Legal Advisor of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, Constantine K.M. Kudzedzi Esq., expressed gratitude for the public's support and calls for unity in debunking these baseless allegations.