Kempinski Hotel hosts ‘Smiles at Kempinski, an event for young adults with special needs

GraphicOnline Aug - 15 - 2023 , 05:37

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra hosted its much-anticipated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event, ‘Smiles at Kempinski’ at its premises in Accra.

The event was dedicated to spreading joy and creating unforgettable experiences for young adults with special needs in partnership with Klicks Africa Foundation and Woodfield Manor Autism & Special Needs School.

The luxury 5-star hotel, located in the heart of Accra, opened its doors to enthusiastic teenagers and young adults, welcoming them with warm smiles and ensuring that every moment of their visit was filled with happiness and laughter.

Through a series of engaging activities, including a special hotel tour, Kempinski aimed to foster an inclusive environment with exclusive departmental visits and enjoyable activities carefully curated to cater to the unique interests and talents of the young guests.

This provided the opportunity for them to explore the magnificent property and experience the luxurious hospitality Kempinski is renowned for.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Ms. Barbara Amissah, Director of Human Resources at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, stated, “As a hotel, we are conscious of our responsibility to support the local communicates where we operate; this is in our DNA and is captured under our flagship corporate social responsibility programme, BE Health. 'Smiles at Kempinski' represents a wonderful example of the true essence of our brand. We believe in every individual’s potential, and this event demonstrates our commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of these young adults.”

Ms. Rozlaine Hakiki, Hotel Manager, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “It was an honour to open our doors to these incredible individuals and share with them the magic of Kempinski. This event allowed us to celebrate the true essence of hospitality, kindness, inclusivity and making a positive impact on people’s lives.”

As part of an empowering initiative, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra will undertake a special project to support the communal integration of these individuals with special needs through employment opportunities for key talents in the near future, highlighting their efforts to create meaningful and long-lasting contributions to the social welfare of its community.