Wateraid to support the poor

Wateraid Ghana and Charlotte Prive have unveiled an exclusive collection, an initiative which will raise money for WaterAid Ghana to help it reach more people with WASH .
“The campaign, dubbed Fashion for Change, was launched with a first viewing of the full collection, models graced the catwalk with full vigor, clad in adorable complimentary accessories from The Shop Accra,” a statement issued in Accra said.
It said the event was graced by a host of celebrities, including movie stars, fashion bloggers, lifestyle influencers and the contestants of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (season 12), among others.
“During the intermissions patrons were treated to a wide range of videos, depicting the vast impact the lack of water, sanitation
“For
It said the lack of water affected over six million Ghanaians and three out of five Ghanaians
“To change the narrative, the general public is encouraged to support WaterAid to make a lasting change by purchasing any item of the ‘Fashion for Change’ collection available at all Charlotte Prive stores located in East Legon, Labone and online. All proceeds from the collection will support WaterAid’s effort in reaching
WaterAid Ghana also used the opportunity to launch its Quick Response (QR) code created by Ecobank. The code has been created to aid cashless donations.
It said the quick and easy method of giving enabled the user to give directly from their phone to WaterAid without any charges.
“By downloading the Ecobank mobile app visa and Mastercard holders can attach their card details, scan the code, enter the amount and press ok. This quick and easy method will enable people to give to support universal access,” it said.