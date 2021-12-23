VRA crowns 60th anniversary with thanksgiving service

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has crowned its 60th anniversary activities with thanksgiving services at Akosombo and Akuse.
The programme was on the theme: “VRA @ 60 years of Grace, Give Thanks unto the Lord; for He is Good & His Goodness and Mercies Endureth Forever (Psalm 136 verse 1)”.
Hard work
Sharing some thoughts with the workers, the Chief Executive of VRA, Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Services, Dr (Mrs) Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, lauded the workers for their hard work even though the year came with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said although COVID-19 might have slowed VRA down and delayed some of its planned projects, it could not stop it from being resilient, neither could it stop it from carrying out its obligations to their major stakeholders.
The chief executive said the Authority, through technology, was seeking to diversify and expand its operations to adopt clean, costefficient sources of energy such as solar, wind and biogas.
Digitalisation
Mr Antwi-Darkwa said the changing landscape of power generation had made it necessary for the Authority to be digitally and technologically efficient to staycompetitive going into the future.
"From next year, we will fully embrace digitalisation which would be the major enabler of our business as we prepare ourselves for the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence etc. We recognise that digitalisation will compel us to be more efficient and, therefore, remain competitive,’’ Mr Antwi-Darkwa stated.
"Digitalisation will therefore facilitate the integration of these variable sources of energy with conventional generation sources to deliver a cleaner energy mix for a more efficient operation and effective monitoring and maintenance of our generation assets,’’ he added.
He advised the workers to use the Christmas break as an opportunity to reflect on the challenges VRA encountered this year and return in January with a desire to do better using the Authority’s sustainability plan in particular as a guide in improving their operations.
Sacrifice
In a short sermon, the Parish Priest of the Somanya Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Rev. Fr Bright Kennedy Agyepong, said VRA had a huge responsibility to meet the needs of the people.