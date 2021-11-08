Vodafone equips teachers with digital skills

Vodafone Ghana Foundation has organised a digital skills training and awards programme for teachers in Kumasi.
The event, designed to celebrate this year's World Teachers Month, was to build the capacity of the teachers in coding.
It was to enable them to take advantage of technology to promote the interest of their pupils in the subjects they study.
The training involved the use of basic coding in order to use animation in teaching in the classroom.
The Lead of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Nana Amaris Perbi, said the foundation had been committed to education over the years because it was the first step to gain knowledge, critical thinking, empowerment and develop the skills needed to improve the world.
“Education is the most important weapon you can use to change the world,” he said.
He said the digital skills development training was to equip the teachers with digital knowledge and to also reward them for their role in reviewing the educational contents of the Instant School Platform of Vodafone Ghana.
Social responsibility
The Director of Enterprise Business and Wholesale of Vodafone, Ms Tawo Bolarin, said the company’s investment in education and health was part of its corporate social responsibility.
This year’s training, she said, was to build the capacity of the teachers to improve overall educational outcomes.
The Vodafone Foundation, Ms Bolarin said, had impacted more than 100,000 lives in Ashanti in the areas of health, education, coding programmes and other social supports for communities.
Ms Bolarin said Vodafone Business was providing 50 websites to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help them grow beyond their geographical boundaries, the company having already trained more than 400 SMEs on better business management.
She said the company was sponsoring the Otumfuo Golf Tournament for the fifth consecutive year as support to the Asante Kingdom.
“It is a partnership that continues to produce great dividends for our customers and stakeholders in the region through our products, services and our community initiatives,” she said.