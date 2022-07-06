Viral cards set for destruction - National Identification Authority

The National Identification Authority has reacted to a widely circulated video of national identification cards left at the mercy of the elements at its Sowotuom Office in Accra.
In a statement, the NIA said the 2D-barcode cards printed between 2008 and 2014 had outlived their 10-year life span and are awaiting destruction.
"The cards have been audited by an NIA Board of Survey and passed for destruction as they have outlived their 10-year life span and cannot be used for any lawful purpose," the statement said.
"Stored in "Ghana-Must-Go" bags, the cards were moved from storage to create space pending their destruction as the NIA Headquarters Building undergoes refurbishment;
"The cards were covered with a tarpaulin at the NIA Headquarters premises awaiting shredding but someone removed the cover, made a video and shared it on social media".
The statement further clarified that "these 2-D Barcode cards are different from the current generation of multi-purpose, dual-interface, chip-embedded, biometric smart cards being issued by NIA since 2018 under the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo".
The attention of the NIA has been drawn to a video in circulation on social media about some old Ghana Cards allegedly "left to rot" at the Sowotuom Office of NIA in Accra.
NIA presents the following clarifications about the cards in the video:
1. The cards are 2D-Barcode cards printed between 2008 and 2014 but were never issued to Ghanaians;
2. The cards have been kept in stores and basement of the NIA Headquarters Building located at No. 8 Nelson Mandela Avenue, South Legon, near Gulf House, Accra;
3. The cards have been audited by an NIA Board of Survey and passed for destruction as they have outlived their 10-year life span and cannot be used for any lawful purpose:
4. Stored in "Ghana-Must-Go" bags, the cards were moved from storage to create space pending their destruction as the NIA Headquarters Building undergoes refurbishment;
5. The cards were covered with a tarpaulin at the NIA Headquarters premises awaiting shredding but someone removed the cover, made a video and shared it on social media;
6. For the avoidance of doubt, these 2-D Barcode cards are different from the current generation of multi-purpose, dual-interface, chip-embedded, biometric smart cards being issued by NIA since 2018 under the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.
NIA assures the general public that all the printed but unissued ultra-modern smart cards meant for Ghanaians and eligible foreigners lawfully resident in Ghana are safe in NIA's custody. Such cards are batched, boxed and securely kept at the NIA Headquarters and in the respective 16 Regional and 276 District Offices of NIA, and at its Premium Registration Centers for issuance. As a data controller, NIA will continue to protect all personal records in its custody and ensure their safety, integrity and confidentiality at all times.
Signed
Dr. Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu
Ag Head, Corporate Affairs