VIDEO: What Otumfuo said about how dumsor has affected him

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed concern about the recent power outages in the Ashanti Region.
Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Asantehene disclosed that intermittent power outages had damaged his electrical appliances.
I have been experiencing power outages recently. The light goes off and comes back without caution. All my appliances have been damaged because of the outages. So I sent messengers to him to enquire about what the problem was. There was a time he came around, and the lights went out in his presence. And I asked why the outages, and he promised to ensure that the challenges are fixed. What I’m elated about is that he summoned all his engineers before me, Otumfuo said.
I will say it is a good move he has taken to fix the challenge. It was the same approach he used while he was Minister for Education. I will urge the officials here present to work to address the power situation to bring respite to the people of the region, he added.
The Minister in response to the Otumfuo said the recent power outages in the region was due to a fallen telecom mast that destroyed two towers belonging to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) in November.
He assured that he was working to permanently resolve the outages.
We are working assiduously on the GRIDCo lines that have fallen. We cannot lie to you, we are asking you to support us with your prayer and love, I have nowhere to go, I won’t sit idle for power in Kumasi to be toyed with. We have just encountered difficulty, but soon, it will all be resolved, Dr Prempeh said.
