Valley View inducts Prof. Koomson as Vice-Chancellor

A former Rector of the Seventh-day Adventist College of Education, Prof. William Kofi Koomson, has been inducted into office as the new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Valley View University.
In his address at the induction ceremony in Accra, Prof. Koomson intimated that he was more than committed to see the university succeed.
“I can assure you of my commitment to work fairly with all those who, like myself, love this great university and seek to put its success above all else,” he said.
“I will in no way underestimate the power of your services to the university. I entreat you kindly to respect my motivation as I serve as your Vice-Chancellor for this great institution,” he added.
Right Attitude
Prof. Koomson noted that the road would not be an easy one but with the right attitude, everything was achievable.
“Perfection on this fallen earth is a journey, not a destination. So together we may face successes, as well as disappointments; but I give you my word that I will rise to the task and serve till the last,” he said.
He further expresed appreciation for the honour to serve the university in the high office capacity of V-C, stating that “this is an incredible opportunity”.
“I am also grateful to see so many of you, my friends, church, family, colleagues, Search Committee, the Council Chair and Vice-Council Chair, the University Council, the University Constituency members and the West Central Africa Division of SDA Administration here today to celebrate with me this important milestone,” he said.
Success
The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, attending the event as Guest of Honour, advised the new V-C to maintain the existing structures and programmes of the university that made the institution a pace-setter among private universities.
“As a new Vice-Chancellor, please ensure that you promote very good human relations with all stakeholder groups and individuals without whom you may not succeed. It is expected that you maintain the existing structures and programmes, improve upon them, and establish new ones to retain Valley View University as a pace-setter among private universities in Ghana,” she said.
Good leadership
Ms Osei-Opare said Ghana was counting on Prof. Koomson to produce well-trained graduates.
“Please, always bear in mind that your students, workforce, supervisors and Ghanaians, after your induction today, will expect good leadership from you as they, in turn, reasonably offer you good follower-ship and the needed support for your work. Ensure the production of well-trained and highly ethical graduates who will help solve problems of our people in innovative ways,” she said.
