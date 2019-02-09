Validity of Ghanaian passports extended to 10 years

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended the validity of ordinary Ghanaian passport booklets from five to 10 years.
The extension takes effect from Sunday, March 31, 2019.
This was contained in a letter signed by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohammed Habibu Tijani and addressed to all Ghanaian Missions abroad.
It stated, however, that the processing fees for passports remain the same until further notice.
