fbpx

Validity of Ghanaian passports extended to 10 years

BY: graphic.com.gh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended the validity of ordinary Ghanaian passport booklets from five to 10 years.

The extension takes effect from Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana

This was contained in a letter signed by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohammed Habibu Tijani and addressed to all Ghanaian Missions abroad.

It stated, however, that the processing fees for passports remain the same until further notice.


Ghana News Headlines

For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.