US students call on Editor, Graphic

Juliet Akyaa Safo Jul - 07 - 2023 , 05:38

A Delegation from Hilltop Global Group and Emerson College in the US have paid a courtesy call on the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, to familiarise themselves with the operations of the Editorial newsroom and also establish relations with the Daily Graphic.

The delegation, together with a group of students from universities in the US, toured the newsroom and other departments of the company to expose them to the Ghanaian media landscape and practices.

Hilltop Global Group is a strategic education consulting firm that connects universities and academic institutions for study experiences and internships, especially in Africa.

Partnership

At the meeting at the Graphic office in Accra yesterday, Mr Yartey shared insightful information about the Ghanaian media landscape and activities in the Graphic newsroom.

He said their visit was timely since the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), as part of the company’s goals was expanding its reach through partnership with international institutions.

“We are interested in partnerships and collaborations such as this because the world has become a global village and it’s our goal to expand our reach,” Mr Yartey added.

The editor further said that the company was actively investing in its digital platforms in line with the global technological trends.

“We are a paper of 72 years; so it is important for us to do the right things to remain the market leader not just in Ghana, but around the world.

“We have survived all these years because we abide by the ethics of the profession.

We are the voice and conscience of the nation so we are mindful of what we put out there,” he added.

Mr Yartey said the news team was ready to support the students when the need arises while looking forward to engaging in exchange programmes with their institutions to build the capacity of journalists in the company.

“We are interested in international partnerships, we are ready to work with institutions, particularly journalism and communications training institutions,” he said.

Appreciation

The Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Phil Agbeko, expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded them and said the visit was significant for the students to experience at firsthand media practice in Ghana.

He said the students were predominantly from film, journalism and communications departments from the Emerson College, while others were from Howard University, Spelman College and Stillman College.

Mr Agbeko said that he and his classmates from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business founded Hilltop about eight years ago to address the disparity in global education and study abroad experiences on the African continent.

He said Hilltop, headquartered in Washington DC, specialised in strategic education consulting, offering personalised in-person and virtual study abroad learning programmes and internships focused on Africa for universities in the US, the UK and other international destinations.

“Through these partnerships, Hilltop expands academic programming in Africa, catering to various academic disciplines and industries of interest," Mr Agbeko said.

He further said that by offering short-term experiential programmes, internships and longer-term options, Hilltop provided practical learning opportunities for students.

"By bridging the gap in global education opportunities, Hilltop actively contributes to shaping the African narrative through experiential learning.

“What sets Hilltop apart is their commitment to tailoring each programme to meet the specific needs of the institutions, eschewing a generic one-size-fits-all approach,” Mr Agbeko added.