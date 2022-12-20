University of Media Arts and Communication unveils logo

The University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has unveiled its logo as part of the new university’s ongoing merger process.
The logo is a blend of the rich Ghanaian Adinkra symbols of ‘Nkonsonkonson’, ‘Dame Dame’ and ‘Akokonan’, embedded in a crest with a colour representation of blue, master brown and burgundy.
The designer of the logo, who is a lecturer of the institute, Noel Nutsugah, was rewarded with a certificate and an undisclosed amount of money for his innovation and creative work.
The launch of the logo comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had, last year, assented to a new bill merging the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL) and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) into a single university.
The university is now focused on creating synergies to improve communication studies in the country by offering students a blend of courses that will enable them to fit into the competitive job market.
The launch, which took place at the GIJ in Accra yesterday, was witnessed by the management and staff of the three institutes, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, students and well-wishers.
New beginning
The Chairman of the University Council, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, said the unveiling of the logo was a representation of a new beginning forged by a common alliance among the three institutions to promote academic excellence and leadership in media, arts and communication studies.
“With this, we will tell a story of a collective identity, an identity that unveils the distinctive character of our university and share with you a beautiful future that awaits us,” he said.
The acting Vice-Chancellor of the UniMAC, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, said the logo signified a new dawn for the university, with a rich history from different perspectives.
“We have developed a comprehensive logo which is reflective of a brand that is more dynamic and solid and symbolises the vibrancy of the future we aspire to be as a unit university,” he added.
Maintaining identity
On concerns that the constituent institutions would lose their identities with the merger, Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo said the act that established the UniMAC suggested that the institutions would work as constituents without losing their individual identities.
They would, therefore, be known as UniMAC-GIJ Campus, UniMAC-NAFTI Campus and UniMAC-GIL Campus.
“So going forward, the constituent institutions will award certificates of the university,” he said.