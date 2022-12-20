30 Ladies graduate from Huawei Seeds for Future programme

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has challenged women and girls in the country to increase their presence in digital technology to empower themselves in their various fields of endeavour.
She explained that digital adoption and use could offer women and girls opportunities to overcome hurdles they might face in the world.
“Digital access could empower women and girls, help expand their sense of self in the world, increase civic engagement, and raise awareness of their rights,” she said at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Huawei Seeds for the Future Programme in Accra last Wednesday.
She said their empowerment in the digital space would also facilitate flexible working hours, enable women to combine their care giving roles and careers effectively by working from home with digital platforms.
Seeds for the future
The Huawei Seeds for the Future Programme seeks to broaden the horizon of young information and communication technology (ICT) talents, inspire ICT innovation and diversity, while equipping students with the right tools to enable them to excel in the future.
This year, 50 female tertiary students undertook the eight-day intensive online training in latest ICT courses such as 5G, Cloud Computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Digital Power, Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber Security.
This year’s initiative sought to promote the participation of more women and girls in ICT and empower them to take up careers in science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM).
In all, 30 out of the 50 tertiary ladies that participated in the programme graduated.
They were presented with certificates, cash prizes, Huawei tablets, smartphones and watch fits.
The changing world
The Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Tommy Liang, stated that the 50 talented young ladies were drawn from various universities across the country.
He said the students received training in cutting-edge ICT such as 5G, AI, big data and cell site design.
Mr Liang said they also had the chance to be mentored by professionals during the Tech4Good programme, and created solutions to developmental challenges.
He said as an all-girls edition, the programme sought to empower and inspire young women to pursue careers in the male-dominated field of ICT.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the girls who have participated in the programme.
“As you embark on the next chapter of your professional journeys, I want to encourage you to continue to learn, innovate, and strive for excellence,” Mr Liang said.