Undersea Cable Disruptions: See which mobile networks are still operating data servicess

Kweku Zurek Mar - 15 - 2024 , 15:37

Following the recent disruption to data services caused by undersea cable cuts, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Ghana have swiftly taken action to minimize the impact on consumers.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) in a statement said multiple undersea cables, including ACE, MainOne, SAT-3, and WACS, experienced significant capacity losses ranging from 90percent to complete outage.

This disruption which was detected Thursday morning led to a substantial loss of 1,596.6 Gbps data capacity, affecting both mobile and fixed data communication services across the country.

In response to the outage, MNOs have activated their service continuity plans. MTN, for instance, is utilizing local caches to provide limited data services, while Telecel has increased capacity on ACE to 50Gbps by redirecting traffic through alternative routes.

Similarly, AT has confirmed that their current capacity of 19.5Gbps is adequate to serve their customer base.

The NCA stressed that Ghana is not alone in facing these challenges, noting that neighboring countries such as Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and Cameroon are also grappling with similar disruptions.

The NCA statement said it continues to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with stakeholders and service providers to expedite the restoration of full services. Updates on any developments will be provided to the public in due course.

Reaction

On X (formerly Twitter), some social media users have been reacting to the performance of the MNOs with AirtelTigo (now AT) among the top trends.

X users have been praising the network for its relative stability in the face of the disruption.