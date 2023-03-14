UCC committed to training employable graduates — VC

Mar - 14 - 2023

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, has stated that the university’s academic programmes are geared towards making students competitive on the job market.

Prof. Boampong pointed out that the programmes were reviewed periodically to make students more qualified to compete in the job market.

The Vice-Chancellor was speaking at the fifth session of the 54th Congregation to graduate 12,325 students of the College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Tailor-made programmes

"Let me assure you that the training you have received is supposed to prepare you to contribute to the well-being of society.

Our tailor-made programmes are designed to add value to all who go through our teaching and learning process,” Prof. Boampong added.

He noted that the UCC as a responsive institution had over the years drawn its inspiration from policies and regulations laid down by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTECH), the regulator, under the Ministry of Education.

National needs

In that regard, Prof. Boampong noted, “the academic programmes are largely informed and reviewed from time to time to correspond to the national needs in line with reforms prescribed by the regulator and ultimately by the sector ministry”.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that the UCC deemed it fit to equip its students with the requisite resources to make them relevant to their respective communities in particular and the nation at large.

He told the students that the university had empowered them with the appropriate knowledge, character formation, integrity and practical skills.

He expressed the hope that the graduands would apply the knowledge acquired for the betterment of society.