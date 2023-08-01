UCC awards 141 retirees

Francisca Eshun Aug - 01 - 2023 , 12:08

One hundred and forty-one retired workers of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have been honoured for their dedicated service to the institution at a send off ceremony.

The retirees included 19 senior members, 33 senior staff and 89 junior staff from various departments and sections of the university.

This year’s retirees include, 136 persons who had served the university between 10 and 42 years in various capacities.

They received deep fridges, gas cookers, a set of living room furniture, generators, televisions with a TV guard and citations.

The long service ceremony was introduced in 2004 to appreciate the invaluable service by retiring staff of the university.

Initially, the ceremony presented awards and citations to retiring staff who had served the university for at least 10 years and more.

The management of the university, however, reviewed the awards, extending it to all retiring staff irrespective of the numbers of years served since every staff was deemed to have contributed to the growth of the university in various capacities.

Those honoured included John Egya Ekow Abonyi who served the university for 42 years.

Commendation

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, stated that the retirees had made various significant contributions in their areas of work and spent the greatest parts of the productive years in the institution and congratulated them on their support during their years at the UCC.

He added that management would maintain a continuous appreciation and commitment to the wellbeing of the retirees by strengthening and providing medical health support to the retired staff as a way of supporting their health.

Prof. Boampong noted that the major criteria for determining the value of the award given to the retirees was the length of service, adding that management was pleased to continue with the programme and would explore other avenues to improve on the packages for retirees amidst the limited financial resources.

Provident fund

Meanwhile, he said the university's governing council had approved the establishment of the Provident Fund for staff and modalities were being put in place by the directorates of Human Resource and Finance.

He called on worker unions to invest in their members and support them to plan towards an enjoyable and fulfilling retirement.

Strengthen relationships

He admonished employees to take time off to ponder over the kind of relationships they had individually established with the institution and with others over the years and to improve such relationships.

Prof. Boampong encouraged them to join clubs and associations to enable them fraternise and stay healthy.

Appreciation

Paulina Nana Yaa Kwafoa, who spoke on behalf of the retirees, expressed appreciation to the management and staff for their support and encouragement.

She encouraged the staff to continue to diligently perform their duties to help keep the flag of UCC flying high in the ensuing years.

Ms Kwafoa pledged that the relationship between the institution and the retirees would be strengthened for the benefit of all.