Professor Honyenuga re-appointed Vice-Chancellor of HTU

Alberto Mario Noretti Aug - 01 - 2023 , 12:30

The Governing Council of the Ho Technical University (HTU) has endorsed the re-appointment of incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, for another four-year term.

Professor Honyenuga assumed office as the first substantive Vice-Chancellor of HTU on July 1, 2019 and ended his term of office on June 30, 2023.

Prior to that, he acted as Vice Chancellor from October, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

At a media engagement in Ho last week Thursday, Professor Honyenuga said he would continue to pursue an agenda to transform HTU into a reputable technical university nationally and internationally.

That agenda, he said, would include the provision of leadership and support in the development of an excellent academic environment in which faculty, staff and students would work together and smoothly as a team to raise the flag of HTU to greater heights.

“It would also ensure that graduates from HTU compared favourably with their counterparts worldwide,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

Gains

He said HTU made remarkable gains during his first term in office, and said in the area of teaching and learning, the institution expanded its academic programmes, which did not include any four-year degree programme to at least 20 bachelor’s degree programmes.

Further, Professor Honyenuga said the university implemented the Precision Quality Training programme, in addition to resourcing faculties, departments and offices, and improved the water sanitation situation on campus.

“Some boreholes were drilled and mechanised, while the executive restaurant was refurbished and expanded, in addition to the construction of the Agordoe foot bridge,” he added.

Research

Shedding light on research, Professor Honyenuga said a Directorate of Research and Innovation had been created and the Research Drive Faculty improved and External Funds Office established.

Still on research, the Vice-Chancellor said a new baobab tree, with a much shorter gestation period, had been developed by HTU.

He touched on partnerships and internationalisation and said HTU had secured partnerships with the Ghana Navy, Lucas Nulle Company in Germany, Woosong University in South Korea, Kosmos Innovation Centre, Japan Motors, and the Design Technology Institute.

Vision

“In my second term, I will work with Deans and Heads of Department to introduce at least 10 additional relevant and innovative bachelor’s degree programmes across the faculties, in line with the mandate of the Technical Universities Act,” Professor Honyenuga pledged.

Meanwhile, he announced that programme offerings from the Graduate School would be expanded from the existing four to 10 demand-driven courses.