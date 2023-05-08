Two arrested in connection with attack on radio presenter in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu May - 08 - 2023 , 17:07

Two people have been picked up by the police in connection with the alleged attack on Abubakari Sadiq Gariba, a radio presenter with Dagbon Radio in Tamale.

The suspects, Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and Mumuni Osman are in police custody assisting with investigations.

A police statement issued on Monday said the suspects would be put before court soon.

Abubakari Sadiq is alleged to have attacked the radio presenter on May 3, 2023, while he was hosting a live radio programme.

Following the attack, the Police visited the scene but the suspects had bolted.

In a video shared on social media, two unidentified men confronted the victim in his seat and threatened to slap him if he continued to speak.

Gariba then stood up and left the studio with the attackers.

Gariba in a media interview later said he had criticized the person for discussing the Abudu and Andani conflict on a a political campaign platform, which he believes was the reason for the attack.